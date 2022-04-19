Supreme Foam offers new product

KARACHI: Mattress and form company Supreme Foam has launched a new product ‘Mattress in a Box’ that can be easily carried in a car, motor cycle, or by hand, it said on Monday.

The box could be easily unpacked at home, and upon opening the wrapping, the mattress would take its full original shape, the company said. With this new product, Supreme Foam hopes to bring ease of shopping and transport to the consumers, and making it easy for consumers to buy and transport mattresses.

According to the company, it introduced the Box to transform packaging and storing of mattresses, and to provide ease to its customers while transporting its products. The new product was unveiled to Supreme dealers in a ceremony at a local hotel in Karachi.

The company says its customers just need to pick up the box and move it anywhere they want. Mattress in a Box is now available in its stores across the country and online also, it stated.