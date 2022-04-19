Wasa mobile application for bill payments

Rawalpindi:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has launched a mobile app through which users can pay bills through their mobile phones. This was stated by Wasa/RDA Vice Chairman Haroon Kamal Hashmi here on Monday.

The mobile app launching ceremony was held at WASA headquarters. WASA Vice Chairman Haroon Kamal Hashmi and WASA officers and employees attended the function. Addressing the ceremony he said, “Today is a important day for WASA and its consumers. We are going to launch a mobile app and 6 new public grievance centres. All the problems of the consumers can be solved at their doorstep.” Talking about the WASA mobile app, he said, “Not a single penny was spent from the national exchequer for the development of the app. And all the work has been done by WASA's own IT experts. For which they deserve appreciation.”

He said that in the last three years, various initiatives have been taken for the betterment of WASA (Rawalpindi) in which significant revenue targets have been achieved. WASA's monthly revenue recovery has reached Rs60 million. It has been made possible without any tariff increase.

Because more than 70% of WASA customers have coins of 5 marlas or less whose bills have not been increased since 2009. Regarding the reforms and development schemes in the water supply sector, he said that during his tenure, he had completed the Galaxy Colony Water Supply Scheme on the outskirts of Rawalpindi, which would provide water supply to Dhaman Syedan, Doctor Colony, Janjua Town and adjoining communities. Ongoing, the remaining six union councils have started water supply projects from Chahan Dam, which will provide 6 million gallons of water per day, while water supply projects from Dodchha Dam. Launched a project to supply 25 million gallons of water per day to the twin cities, as well as plans to underground the city's sewerage system. In the next financial year, work will be started to underground the sewerage system of the remaining inner city councils. He further said that in order to enhance the capacity of WASA and provide facilities to the citizens at their doorsteps, WASA at Gulzar Quaid, Chakra, Adiala Road, Sadiqabad, Shakrial, a total of six places Create sub-offices where from billing to bill accuracy, complaint registration and bill issuance will now be available.