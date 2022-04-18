China Eastern resumes Boeing 737-800 flights after crash

Beijing: China Eastern Airlines resumed flying Boeing 737-800 aircraft on Sunday, flight tracking data showed, just weeks after it grounded 223 planes over a crash that killed 132 people.

Flight MU5843, operating the 800 variant of the 737, departed the southwestern city of Kunming at 9:58 am local time (0158 GMT) and landed in Chengdu at 11:03 am, according to Flightradar.com. The three-year-old jet later returned to Kunming from Chengdu, with further flights scheduled for Tuesday.