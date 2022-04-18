China Eastern resumes Boeing 737-800 flights after crash

Beijing: China Eastern Airlines resumed flying Boeing 737-800 aircraft on Sunday, flight tracking data showed, just weeks after it grounded 223 planes over a crash that killed 132 people.
Flight MU5843, operating the 800 variant of the 737, departed the southwestern city of Kunming at 9:58 am local time (0158 GMT) and landed in Chengdu at 11:03 am, according to Flightradar.com. The three-year-old jet later returned to Kunming from Chengdu, with further flights scheduled for Tuesday.
Washington: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has invited his French counterpart to visit Ukraine to see...
Athens: A woman migrant has been found dead after shooting erupted as she and others tried to cross into Greece from...
Nicosia: Cyprus’s frozen conflict is providing fertile ground for human traffickers with cases at "alarming" levels...
Nefta, Tunisia: Najet unravels an old pair of jeans, raw material for a designer carpet: traditional, eco-friendly...
Madrid: Nearly three tonnes of cocaine hidden aboard a fishing boat have been seized off the coast of Spain’s Canary...
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday called for free access to the holy sites in al-Quds as he delivered his annual...
Comments