A sorry sight

It was shocking to see videos from the Punjab Assembly. On Saturday (April 16) when lawmakers gathered for the Punjab CM election, some MPAs started a big fight in the assembly. Millions of lives were sacrificed by our forefathers for our independence and better tomorrow. And now our public leaders are acting in this way. We are ashamed to say that we selected this violent crowd as our representatives. The deputy speaker is the custodian of the house; how can PTI and PML-Q MPAs attack him? How can this behaviour be justified in front of the new generation?

The courts should take notice of this incident. These people shouldn’t be allowed to play with the feelings of people. They are playing with the sacrifice of our forefathers and are disrespecting the vision and mission of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Unfortunately, they are playing with the constitution of Pakistan and we are just seeing them as mere spectators.

Muhammad Usama Shoaib

Rahim Yar Khan