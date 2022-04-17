Work on Ring Road Project inaugurated

Rawalpindi: The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and Project Director Ring Road Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has inaugurated the work of Ring Road Rawalpindi here at Banth with Frontier Works Organization (FWO) on Saturday.

On this occasion, Chief Engineer RDA Dr. Habib-ul-Haq Randhawa gave a detailed presentation on Ring Road Rawalpindi project.

At this place, the people living in the villages met the commissioner Rawalpindi and thanked the Project Director Ring Road Rawalpindi for starting the work.

The commissioner directed that a fair and expeditious payment should be made for the land and practices under the scheme. He directed the Director Land RDA and LAC to submit a report on these issues on Monday.

The commissioner suggested to the FWO officials that they should immediately set up a campsite at Banth so that this work can be completed as soon as possible.

Chief Engineer RDA Dr. Habib-ul-Haq said that the length of the project would be 8,992 kanals (38.3 km). The Punjab government had approved the project cost of Rs33,694.43 million. He said that the land acquisition cost of the project would be Rs6724.73 million and the construction cost of the project would be Rs26,969.70 million. The chief engineer said that the design speed will be 120 kmph, six lanes have been divided into carriageways as there are three lanes on each side and five interchanges on National Highway (N-5) at Banth and Chak Beli Road, Adiala Road, will be built passing through Chakri Road and ending at Motorway (M-2) at Thalian Interchange.