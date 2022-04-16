‘See Pakistan’ exhibition ends at PNCA

Islamabad: A fascinating Photo Exhibition ‘See Pakistan’ by M.H. Toori concluded here on Friday at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in which the unseen beauty of Pakistan was showcased.
A keen interest was taken by viewers in the beautiful depiction of nature, historical places, and culture of Pakistan, the ongoing response was commendable by the audience visited there, said a press release issued here.
''See Pakistan'' is a fascinating portrayed the diverse natural beauty, historical heritage, and amalgamation of culture and religion of Pakistan.
