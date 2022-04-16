Rs25,000 special allowance granted to govt employees

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has granted a minimum gross salary of Rs25,000 as special allowances to all civil employees of the federal government as well as the civilians paid from Defence estimates including contingent paid staff and contract employees with effect from April 1, 2022.

According to the office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Finance on Friday, the president was pleased to sanction with effect from April 1, 2022 and till further orders, a minimum gross salary of Rs25,000 to all the civil employees of the federal government as well as the civilians paid from Defence estimates, including contingent paid staff and contract employees employed against civil posts in basic pay scales on standard terms and conditions of contract appointment. Those, whose gross salary is less than Rs25,000 shall be allowed the difference as special allowance. The amount of special allowance would be subject to income tax; would be admissible during leave and entire period of LPR except during extra ordinary leave; would not be treated as part of emoluments for the purpose of calculation of pension/gratuity and recovery of house rent; would not be admissible to the employees during the tenure of their posting/deputation abroad; and would be admissible to the employees on their repatriation from posting/deputation abroad at the rate and mount which would have been admissible to them had they not been posted abroad.

The above special allowance shall be accommodated from within the budgetary allocation for the year 2021-22 by the respective ministries/ divisions/ departments and no supplementary grants would be given on this account.