Sohail Rajput takes office as Sindh’s 58th chief secretary

Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput was sworn in as 58th chief secretary of Sindh on Friday. Before becoming the chief secretary, he had served as finance secretary, Karachi’s commissioner and principal secretary to the CM.

Secretary Services Saleem Rajput and Additional Secretary Services Ghulam Ali Brahmani briefed the new chief secretary about the important matters of the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.

After taking charge, Rajput presided over a meeting of the Sindh Forensic Science Laboratory’s steering committee. The meeting was told that land had been allotted for a forensic science laboratory in Karachi and a tender would be published in newspapers soon. The CS said it was an important project and the laboratory would have 14 disciplines, including audiovisual, computer forensic, crime scene investigation, DNA and narcotics. He directed all the relevant officers to expedite work on the project.

The meeting was attended by Planning and Development Board Chairman Hassan Naqvi, Advocate General Salman Talib-ud-Din, and Home Secretary Saeed Ahmed Mangrejo among others.