318,000 people to vote in Hangu by-poll

PESHAWAR: The spokesman for the Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday said that a total of 318,000 people would exercise their right to franchise in the NA-33 Hangu by-election to be held on April 17.

He said that all arrangements had been made and the election campaign would end on April 15 at 12midnight.

A total of 210 polling stations have been set up of which 64 are for men, 55 for women and 91 are joint.

As many as 110 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 77 highly sensitive, for which adequate security arrangements have been made.

Five candidates are contesting in this by-election.

Among them are Saeed Umar from Awami National Party, Obaidullah from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Nadeem Khan from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Atiq Ahmed and Muhammad Saeed who are independent candidates.

A control room has been set up in the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to monitor the by-election.

In case of any complaint, the public can call at telephone numbers 091-9211034, 091-9222475.

Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Raziq appealed to all voters of the constituency to exercise their voting right without any fear or danger.

The seat had fallen vacant due to the death of PTI’s Member National Assembly Khayal Zaman in February, this year.