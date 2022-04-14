Faithful throng Faisal Mosque for offering ‘Taraweeh’ prayers

Islamabad:A large number of faithful hailing from twin cities offering ‘Namaz-e-Taraweeh’ on daily basis at Faisal Masjid have been provided every possible facility in wake of special arrangements made by Faisal Masjid Islamic Centre of Dawah Academy.
According to Incharge Faisal Masjid Islamic Centre, Dr Qari Zia ur Rehman, the Dawah academy had made special arrangements for the faithful. He apprised that Qari Muhammad Nauman and Qari Ehsanullah were Aima for ‘Namaz-e-Taraweeh’.
The ‘Dawah Academy would also hold ‘Qiyam-ul-lail’ in the last decade of the Holy month of Ramazan. On the directives of IIU President, In-charge Protocol and Public Relations, Nasir Farid also visited the Faisal Masjid and reviewed the arrangements for ‘Namaz-e-Taraweeh’.
Meanwhile, the Dawah Academy has also finalized special arrangements for the mutakifeen as large number of faithful would sit for ‘Aitikaf’ at Faisal Masjid in the last ten days of Ramazan. Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi has desired that no stone would be left unturned to provide
best facilities to the faithful.
