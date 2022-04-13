 
Wednesday April 13, 2022
World

Australia election campaign heats up

By AFP
April 13, 2022

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday put jobs at the forefront of his federal election campaign, promising to create 1.3 million more over the next five years the day after his main rival was stumped by questions about the jobless rate. Opposition leader Anthony Albanese on Monday failed to answer reporters' questions about unemployment numbers and interest rates as the campaign for the May 21 election kicked off.

