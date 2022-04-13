Australia election campaign heats up

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday put jobs at the forefront of his federal election campaign, promising to create 1.3 million more over the next five years the day after his main rival was stumped by questions about the jobless rate. Opposition leader Anthony Albanese on Monday failed to answer reporters' questions about unemployment numbers and interest rates as the campaign for the May 21 election kicked off.
BAGHDAD: A dust storm blanketed Iraq again on Tuesday, sending people to hospital with breathing difficulties and...
GENEVA: A single vaccine shot against Human Papillomavirus , which causes cervical cancer, delivers comparable...
PARIS: Iranian authorities on Tuesday sent leading rights defender Narges Mohammmadi and photojournalist Alieh...
LONDON: Fallout from the Ukraine conflict, growing inequality and Covid could force more than a quarter of a billion...
PARIS: Climate change supercharged storms during the unprecedented North Atlantic hurricane season in 2020 by...
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s parliament passed a long-awaited sexual violence bill on Tuesday, a landmark decision that...
Comments