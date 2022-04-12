Ukraine crisis

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has turned out to be a nasty and prolonged affair. Even though the Russian Army has retreated from Kyiv, reports from Bucha – the city’s northwestern suburb – now highlight the cruelties carried out by Russian troops in this small and once-thriving town. The US is now considering assisting the International Criminal Court in The Hague to hold Russia accountable for its war crimes. But it does not know to what extent it can provide assistance as its involvement might allow the court to investigate Americans – something it aims to avoid. What Russia expected to be a quick conquest has proved a months-long war that could consume years in the near future. Despite its assurances, Nato has been slow in its responses as urgent military assistance that Ukraine expected has been slow to come by. Due to sanctions, the Russian federation is likely to face declining energy revenues.

Perhaps the most impactful is the United Nations General Assembly’s vote to suspend Russia from the UN’s Human Rights Council (HRC). It appears that Russian President Putin miscalculated the resistance Ukrainian citizens and soldiers could offer to thwart the Russian advance. For the past many weeks, the Russian army has been regrouping with one setback after another. The final showdown to conquer Kyiv – the capital of Ukraine – has been delayed multiple times. Though Russia has tried to sidestep sanctions to supply energy to any willing countries, its efforts have produced little result. It seems now it is focusing ostensibly on the eastern front to consolidate its position in the region.

The resolution to oust Russia from the UN HRC attracted wide support and resulted in Russia’s expulsion. There has been a counter-argument that points to the Western invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq which never led to any reckoning for the US, While two wrongs do not make a right, it is always important to remember the West’s hypocrisy in such situations. All invasions using spurious logic and untenable justifications are condemnable. In this particular case, the Russian argument is flimsy and the devastation it has wrought on the people of Ukraine inexcusable. The Russian desire to annex eastern Ukraine or declare it an independent country is fanciful and will leave indelible marks on the future of Russia’s relations with the rest of the world particularly with its neighbouring countries. There is a need to expedite the process to evacuate citizens who are trapped in the besieged region and allow humanitarian operations by aid agencies, before it is too late.