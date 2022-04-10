Public transport

Karachi is the largest city of Pakistan, and yet it doesn’t have an efficient public transportation system. It is true that the PTI-led government recently inaugurated the Green Bus service, but this service alone cannot meet the city’s demand. Our densely populated city needs buses, trams, and rails so that people’s commuting needs are fulfilled.

In a large city like ours, one Metro Bus service or one Lahore-like Orange Train cannot possibly produce the desired results.

Rehan Ahmed

Karachi