Public transport

Karachi is the largest city of Pakistan, and yet it doesn’t have an efficient public transportation system. It is true that the PTI-led government recently inaugurated the Green Bus service, but this service alone cannot meet the city’s demand. Our densely populated city needs buses, trams, and rails so that people’s commuting needs are fulfilled.
In a large city like ours, one Metro Bus service or one Lahore-like Orange Train cannot possibly produce the desired results.
Rehan Ahmed
Karachi
It is strange to see that certain people continue to promote the idea that the people of Pakistan are incapable of...
This refers to the article, ‘War fantasies?’ . The Russian invasion of Ukraine has exposed not only the limits of...
This refers to the editorial, ‘Long live the constitution’ . The Supreme Court’s unanimous verdict is certainly...
Pakistan’s economic situation is getting worse day by day. Our imports are increasing, and with them, the prices of...
The five-judge bench led by the newly appointed CJ Umar Ata Bandial, who was highly articulate under such a critical...
A 16-year-old girl from Islamabad, Pakistan has won ‘The New York Times’’ Invent a World challenge after she...
Comments