Book launching ceremony held

RAWALPINDI : A literary organization ‘Halqa-e-Ilmo-Adab’ Pakistan organized a launching ceremony for the book that is actually a Ph.D. thesis titled “Aroozi Study of Selected Poets from Modern Urdu Nazm” written by Dr. Arif Farhad. The ceremony took place at the Al-Qaim Hospital Auditorium.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Farhat Abbas said the book discusses the subject of prosody/rhyme quite indispensable to Urdu poetry. Only Arif Farhad could have done such important work on Arooz. His research work is evidence of his hard work. His research impressed me really.

He congratulated the author for writing on a dry subject in an easy and readable style. “Through multiple aspects debated in the book, the writer has presented results and insights of various empirical papers and studies undertaken on the theme in a simple manner so poets who possess even rudimentary knowledge of the subject get familiarized with the issues surrounding the topic of Arooz.

“Poetry came first; Arooz was invented later to make it easier to understand rhythm. People were writing and reciting poetry even before they knew Arooz. We all have rhythm inside us and our brain loves to spot a pattern. We can write poetry in rhythm without knowing anything about Arooz.”

Lauding the work of Arif Farhad, Naseem-e-Sahar said that the book is very important and the budding poet can use it for developing a deeper understanding of the subject.

The book is full of ideas and insights and is worth reading. Comparing poetry with other fields, he said, “One can perfect his/her skills with practice and can become outstanding, but the knack of saying poetry is divine.”

Dr. Arshad Mehmood Nashad, a well-known poet and researcher said Arif Farhad wrote his Ph.D. thesis with great labor and hard work and such work is rare to be seen. Dr. Saadat Saeed, Tariq Hashmi who were examiners of Arif Farhad also liked his thesis and commented that after many years good work has appeared on such an important topic. He commended the efforts of the author and termed the book as meaningful and persuasive.

Professor Dr. Farhat Jabeen Virk, a prominent educationist, and the chief guest said, “The Ph.D. thesis should always be on important topics. The way Dr. Arif Farhad has written it, only a few scholars could do this. We may have lengthy texts and thick volumes to ponder on Arooz but Arif Farhad closes the debate on the subject.