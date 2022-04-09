All his fault

This refers to the article, ‘Not everything is politics’ (April 8) by Raoof Hasan. While one agrees with most of the article, one would like to draw the attention of the writer to the fact that Imran Khan had three and a half years to show his performance to the nation. Had he focused on working towards the betterment of the people instead of accusing opposition leaders of being corrupt, the story would have been quite different today. When people voted for him to bring ‘change’, they were expecting some relief, good governance and considerable changes in their standard of living.

His performance should have spoken for itself and cemented people’s support for him, and there would have been no justification left for the opposition to question his abilities as the PM. Since Imran Khan spent over three years only in building a strong narrative against his political rivals, all he is left with are baseless claims that there is a foreign conspiracy against him.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada