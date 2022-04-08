 
Friday April 08, 2022
Algeria jails former minister for six years for graft

By AFP
April 08, 2022

ALGIERS: An Algerian court on Thursday sentenced former culture minister and feminist activist Khalida Toumi to six years behind bars for corruption, the official APS agency reported. Toumi, who has been detained since November 2020, was charged with squandering public funds, abuse of office and granting undue privileges. The charges date back to her 12 years as culture minister under late president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

