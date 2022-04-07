The Sindh Assembly building. Photo: Heritage of Sindh

KARACHI: Despite a serious rumpus caused by the opposition legislators of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the house, the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution against the ruling of the National Assembly’s Deputy Speaker on the no-trust move against the prime minister through majority vote. The legislators of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party joined hands with the opposition MPAs of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement to pass the resolution through the majority vote.

The resolution was moved by PPP MPA Nida Khuhro and other lawmakers on the treasury benches. MQM MPA Sanjay Perwani also presented the same resolution in the house.

The resolution expressed serious reservations and concerns over the ‘unlawful’ ruling of the NA Deputy Speaker resulting in the subversion and rejection of the no-confidence motion of the opposition in an unconstitutional manner. The resolution questioned the subsequent move of dissolving theNational Assembly as a result of the situation of constitutional aberration caused due to unlawful rejection of the no-trust move.

While condemning the rejection of the no-trust resolution, the resolution said the unlawful and illegal ruling of the deputy speaker had created the situation of a constitutional crisis in the country. The resolution said the deputy speaker’s ruling was against the Constitution.



The MPAs of PTI kept on chanting slogans in the house during the proceedings of the session as harsh remarks were exchanged between the legislators on the opposition and treasury benches. The constant sloganeering by the PTI lawmakers caused a serious pandemonium in the house. The PTI MPAs also used a megaphone to raise slogans against the ruling PPP.

The opposition legislators assembled near the rostrum of the speaker to raise slogans against the Peoples Party. They used placards during their protest drive in the house.

The PTI MPAs protested in the house against the attempts made by the Peoples Party to dislodge the federal government of Tehreek-e-Insaf as they believed that American influence and money had been behind the conspiracy against the PTI rule in the country.

During the uproar, the MPAs of PPP also stood at their seats to raise slogans against the PTI. Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh, said that the continuity and survival of the state of Pakistan had been endangered for illegally securing dollars. He said the same anti-state elements had earlier ruined Sindh. He said that earlier a virtual auction had been held at the Sindh House in Islamabad as money had been brazenly spent to buy the loyalties of lawmakers. The microphone of the opposition leader was switched off and he was not allowed to further speak in the house.

Later, PPP MPA, Shamim Mumtaz, also spoke. She said the PTI’s federal government had come to an end in the best interest of the country. Sindh Energy Minister, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, while speaking in the house, greeted the people of Sindh on the fact that the anti-public PTI government didn’t exist anymore. He said that Imran Khan, while negating all his earlier tall claims, chose to run away from the National Assembly instead of facing the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the PM. The remarks by the provincial energy minister provoked the PTI lawmakers to start their protest drive in the house.

Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, after the adoption of the resolution, prorogued the session of the Sindh Assembly that had been continuing since February this year. Earlier, the MPAs of PTI submitted a resolution in the secretariat of the assembly to condemn what they said was foreign intervention in the internal affairs of Pakistan. The draft of the PTI resolution also condemned the conspiracies originating from outside the country to remove the elected government of Pakistan.

“The house reaffirms its support for all state institutions and the sovereignty of Pakistan, as no self-respecting nation will tolerate foreign interference in their domestic affairs,” said the PTI resolution that is yet to be presented in the house.

Earlier, opposition MPAs of the PTI before the commencement of the session gathered outside the Sindh Assembly building and hanged from its rooftop an effigy announcing “mock death sentence” to conspirators working on behalf of the USA against the state and the Government of Pakistan.