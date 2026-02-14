Royal expert reveals 'best option' Kate Middleton adopts in Andrew scandal

King Charles has initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Andrew

A royal expert has revealed the ‘best option’ Kate Middleton and Prince William have adopted in disgraced Andrew scandal.

According to the Mirror, royal expert Russell Myers says in his book, Kate Middleton has taken a measured and distanced approach to the scandal-hit former Prince.

Russell revealed in his upcoming book, William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, that the Princess of Wales personally believes the "best option" is to separate herself from the problematic source.

The expert writes, "William and Catherine’s personal view has been that their best option is to keep their distance from the source of the problem.

"They knew that the disturbing claims of sexual abuse that have pursued Andrew for more than a decade, allegations he has always vehemently denied, had permanently damaged him in the public’s eyes."

The royal expert’s remarks came days after Prince William and Kate released their personal statement in Epstein scandal, surrounding Andrew.

Prince William and Kate’s spokesperson shared the statement ahead of the future king’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

The spokesperson said: "I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims."

Last month, a heckler shouted at Prince William and Kate outside a Stirling, Scotland pub saying “Have you been covering up for Andrew?”