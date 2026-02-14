Instagram adds valentine’s day fonts, stickers and secret chat effects

Instagram is launching its special Valentine 2026 features, which will be available from February 16 until the designated end date. The update introduces fun fonts and animated text styles, valentine themed stickers and special chat effects which users can access through their Stories and Reels and direct messages.

The platform will introduce new features for users to celebrate love and friendship, which the update will deliver to users to make their pictures and videos more trendy.

Every year, Instagram marks Valentine’s Day with festive in-app tools, and 2026 is no different. Users can now select heart-themed fonts and decorative text effects to use in their Stories and Reels content.

Animated overlays create a fun and romantic atmosphere for posts, while themed sticker frames allow people to wrap selfies and shared memories in Valentine’s-style designs.

Direct messages are also part of the celebration. Instagram has introduced a dedicated Valentine’s Day chat theme available in both light and dark modes. Users can switch to the theme in individual conversations to give chats a seasonal makeover.

Instagram Notes, the short status updates visible in DMs, are getting interactive surprises as well. Typing certain “secret phrases” such as “vday” or “ily” unlocks themed visual effects, adding a hidden layer of fun for those in the know. The story mentions stickers have also been refreshed, making it easier to tag a partner or close friend in a festive way.

Alongside Instagram, its companion app Edits is offering Valentine’s-themed fonts, ready-made text presets for Reels and new sound effects. A new speed control feature allows creators to ramp up clips to 100x for dramatic or humorous edits. Unlike Instagram’s temporary tools, Edits’ Valentine’s creative options will remain available beyond the holiday window.