Prince William overrules King Charles over Andrew crisis

Prince William has reportedly overruled King Charles on how to handle his “disgraced” uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

An insider told author Russell Myers that the Prince of Wales’ negative view of his uncle comes from seeing how Andrew treated royal staff.

According to reports, the former Duke of York ordered people around and acted dismissively his whole life.

While William is said to have a good relationship with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, there is no warmth in him for Andrew or his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

In his new biography William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, Myers revealed, citing sources, that William will not let Andrew anywhere near the royals after becoming King.

The source told the author, "He’d seen how Andrew behaved in front of staff, ordering people about, the aggressive or dismissive manner, they’d never seen eye to eye.

“William has a relationship with his cousins [Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie] … so he takes no umbrage with them, but there’s no love lost for Andrew or Sarah.

“In an alternate dimension, Andrew probably thought there would be a way back into public life if the scandal or the headlines died down, but it would have always had to be while his brother was King.

“William didn’t think either of them [Andrew or Sarah] should be anywhere near the family, publicly or otherwise, but he was overruled by his father.”