Prince William overrules King Charles over Andrew crisis
Prince William takes firm stand on ‘disgraced’ uncle Andrew’s future in royal family
Prince William has reportedly overruled King Charles on how to handle his “disgraced” uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
An insider told author Russell Myers that the Prince of Wales’ negative view of his uncle comes from seeing how Andrew treated royal staff.
According to reports, the former Duke of York ordered people around and acted dismissively his whole life.
While William is said to have a good relationship with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, there is no warmth in him for Andrew or his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
In his new biography William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, Myers revealed, citing sources, that William will not let Andrew anywhere near the royals after becoming King.
The source told the author, "He’d seen how Andrew behaved in front of staff, ordering people about, the aggressive or dismissive manner, they’d never seen eye to eye.
“William has a relationship with his cousins [Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie] … so he takes no umbrage with them, but there’s no love lost for Andrew or Sarah.
“In an alternate dimension, Andrew probably thought there would be a way back into public life if the scandal or the headlines died down, but it would have always had to be while his brother was King.
“William didn’t think either of them [Andrew or Sarah] should be anywhere near the family, publicly or otherwise, but he was overruled by his father.”
-
'A very special visitor' meets Queen Camilla at Clarence House
-
Prince William and Harry's cousins attend 'Wuthering Heights' event
-
King Charles' Andrew decision labelled 'long overdue'
-
'Isolated and humiliated' Andrew sparks new fears at Palace
-
King Charles receives exciting news about reunion with Archie, Lilibet
-
Royal family shares Princess Anne's photos from Winter Olympics 2026
-
Prince Harry lands Meghan Markle in fresh trouble amid 'emotional' distance in marriage
-
Palace reacts to shocking reports of King Charles funding Andrew’s £12m settlement