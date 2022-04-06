ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party has demanded that all officials of the National Assembly Secretariat (NAS) be summoned to the Supreme Court of Pakistan on the issue of an ‘unconstitutional’ ruling by the NA deputy speaker.

“It is not a trivial matter to decide with reference to the Constitution of Pakistan and every responsible official in the National Assembly Secretariat has to be made accountable,” said Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Marri and Secretary Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

They said 197 members of the National Assembly were declared traitors in the ruling by the deputy speaker and the court is requested not to support Imran Khan who made a ‘civilian coup’ against the Constitution of Pakistan. Marri said the unconstitutional ruling has created a constitutional crisis in the country. “The deputy speaker violated the Constitution to save Imran Khan,” she said and questioned what should be considered if the deputy speaker declares Imran Khan a king.

She demanded that the opposition leadership be clarified on a meeting of the National Security Committee as Imran has used the NSC for his political interests. “The security institutions should share the minutes of the NSC meeting,” she said, adding that the first lady's buddy has fled the country and the judiciary is requested to look into this meter as well. She said the advocate general of Punjab assured voting in the Punjab Assembly on April 6, but the PA session was adjourned till April 16. Aleem Khan exposed the corruption of Imran Khan.

Faisal Karim Kundi said the secretary of the National Security Committee should be summoned by the supreme court along with the NSC meeting minutes. He said: “We were expecting that a short order would be issued on Sunday. It is hoped that the case against the deputy speaker’s ruling will not be decided on the basis of law necessity.”