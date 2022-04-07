S Arabia starts programmes for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance on Wednesday inaugurated the programmes of the custodian of the two holy mosques, King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud offering iftar for the people keeping fast and distributed the gift (dates and Holy Quran) from the King Fahd Complex.

According to the Saudi embassy, the ministry of Saudi Arabia is implementing three programmes through the religious attaché in Pakistan during the holy month of Ramazan in cooperation with the Islamic societies in various cities and regions of Pakistan.

The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance is represented by the Religious Attaché in Pakistan. The inauguration ceremony was held at the headquarter of the Religious Attaché in Islamabad, in the presence of Ambassador of the custodian of the two holy mosques Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, and the Religious Attaché in charge of Pakistan, Mutaib bin Muhammad Al-Jedaei, and a number of employees of the Kingdom’s embassy.

The Saudi ambassador to Pakistan said that these are the programmes that the custodian of the two holy mosques King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz, directed to establish in the holy month of Ramazan, in a number of countries, including Pakistan.

On the other hand, the Religious Attaché in charge Mutaib bin Muhammad Al-Jadaei, explained that the three programmes included 1,750 integrated Ramazan gifts, benefiting 14,000 individuals, in addition to distributing 12 tons of dates, 24,000 copies of the Holy Quran and its Urdu, Sindhi, and Pashto translations.