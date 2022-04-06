Zulfikar Ali Bhutto paid rich tribute in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) KP chapter president, Najmuddin Khan, has paid rich tributes to the party's founding chairman, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for his services to the country and vowed to follow his golden principles to protect democracy.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said ZA Bhutto struggled for democracy throughout his life and challenged every dictator. Being his followers, he said, the party workers would follow in ZA Bhutto's footsteps and render any sacrifice for the country.

He said the history of PPP was full of sacrifices and struggles. “Our workers will protect democracy and democratic institutions under the dynamic leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” he pledged. Najmuddin Khan said the PPP had always struggled against dictators and worked for democracy.

“We will keep on following the same policy in future and play an active role in protecting democracy and upholding the democratic principles,” he said in the statement which he issued in connection with the death anniversary of ZA Bhutto who was hanged during the military rule on April 4, 1979.