Theatre Walay arranges dramas for youth

Islamabad: Theatre Wallay has arranged a series of dramas for the younger generation providing them a platform to showcase their hidden talent.

Talking to APP, Director Theatre Wallay Fiza Ali said, "During the period of Covid-19 various events had been ceased but after relaxation, we have arranged several dramas for the emerging artists to portray their skills.” She said in our forthcoming artists there is much potential making their future in a way to earn handsome amount.She said our organisation making efforts to promote the young generation on a priority basis due to their potential and courage in delivering their skills in a better way.