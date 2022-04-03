Court rejects FIA plea to cancel Shehbaz’s bail

LAHORE: A special court on Saturday turned down a request by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to cancel the pre-arrest bail of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in a money-laundering case.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, after assuming additional charge as federal law minister, had announced that the court would be moved for the cancellation of Shehbaz Sharif’s bail. Subsequently, a special prosecutor of the FIA urged the court to withdraw the bail as the suspect, Shehbaz, had been misusing the concession. The prosecutor also challenged the one-time exemption from personal appearance allowed to Shehbaz by the court on the last hearing.

However, Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan asked the prosecutor as to how the court could revisit its own decision. The judge observed that the prosecution could have filed an appeal before the Lahore High Court if it had any objection to the bail. The judge observed that it would not be appropriate to pass any final order on the petition of the prosecution without hearing the opposite side. The judge issued a notice to Shehbaz and directed the office to place the petition of the FIA along with the bail petition of the suspect, which is already fixed for April 4.

Later, an FIA team delivered the court notice at the official residence of Shehbaz in Islamabad.

The FIA had booked him and his sons, Hamza and Suleman for financial fraud, impersonation and forgery, criminal misconduct, Prevention of Corruption Act and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Meanwhile, FIA DG Sanaullah Abbasi has taken notice of the appeal filed by the agency without informing him. Sources say he has decided to hold an inquiry into the issue and directed the FIA Lahore to work according to the law.

Earlier, Minister for Information Fawad Hussain had “congratulated” the nation on acceptance of the application for the cancellation of Shahbaz Sharif’s bail. In a tweet, he said the petition would be heard on Monday. He hoped a decision on the cancellation of the bail would be taken on Monday.