Banigala’s devil to be imprisoned today: Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a press conference at Zardari House Islamabad on April 2, 2022. -- Twitter

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that defeated Imran was trying to disrupt peace, and no one should allow this defeated man to toy with democracy and the country’s future.

“Our Sehri will be in the ‘Naya Pakistan’ but Iftaar will be in the old Pakistan.The devil is imprisoned in Ramazan; tomorrow we are going to imprison the devil of Banigala,” he said while addressing a press conference here along with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and other party leaders at Zardari House.

He said a journey towards electoral reforms and fair elections would begin from Sunday and the people would then elect their representatives. “I want to convey to the nation that we have repeatedly asked the prime minister to take an honourable exit and accept his defeat,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that this defeated man is making attempts to disrupt peace and he will go for violence, if not outside the parliament, then inside it,” he said. “This is a very serious issue. Parliament is our supreme institution, and it represents the people of the country,” he said.

Bilawal said no prime minister in the history of the country had been removed constitutionally. “Now that we are driving out a prime minister democratically, no obstacle should be erected in the way,” he warned. He said there were other institutions in Islamabad as well; they have their own procedures of appointing their heads such as the Supreme Court. And if tomorrow, the democratic process of our institution is hindered, same efforts could be made for another institution. “We cannot allow this to take place in Pakistan and this is why we are bound by the same Constitution,” he said.

He said it is written in the Supreme Court’s order that no one could stop a member from going to the Parliament and the Supreme Court stated that no political party should call their workers to the Red Zone. “Now, it is on record that the Prime Minister has given a call for Jehad and protest today and tomorrow,” he said.

For a while now, he said PTI’s tiger force and goons have been given the task to reach Islamabad. Different statements and audios of the defence minister and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been revealed in this regard.

The PPP chairman called upon the Supreme Court of Pakistan to exercise the powers vested in the Supreme Court of Pakistan to enforce its own judgement. “It has the authority to call upon any agency to aid the Supreme Court in implementing its order. Every institution, every Pakistani should fulfil their responsibility,” he said.

He said the united opposition had already displayed its majority. “Tomorrow is just a formality that should be completed constitutionally. We know how to protect our people,” he said.

Responding to a question, the PPP chairman said this man would cease to be the PM and here is no confusion in the law or constitution as far as that is concerned. “His cabinet will cease to be the cabinet of Pakistan and if the Constitution doesn’t consider him the prime minister, if the people don’t and if the Supreme Court won’t, then the prime minister not admitting defeat will make no difference,” he said.

Bilawal said it is the media’s constitutional and democratic right to show the Pakistani nation what is happening in the House and if efforts of rigging are made.

He said the Supreme Court should ensure that the PTV Parliament and the media be allowed to show what is happening. “If we cannot implement the rule of law in the parliament, then how can we do this in the rest of the country,” he said.

“This man has been inspired by Donald Trump. He is trying to frame a big lie. The Pakistani nation knows the PM and his lies will no longer work,” he said. Bilawal said that the PM seems very worried about his and the first lady’s character assassination. “He is perhaps worrying that victimisation will take place,” he said.

Bilawal said he would try to convince Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah to take no such actions. “However, if he is trying to harm the democracy of the country, then I ensure him that he will not be spared,” he said.

He said the PM going to show, or intends to show or use violence to undermine our constitutional process. “We will ensure that the Article 6 is applied. We will win if rigging doesn’t take place; otherwise, the Supreme Court’s order is there and it will be a contempt of court,” he said.

The PPP chairman said it was a win-win situation. Pakistan should run as according to the rule of law and not the law of the jungle. “If our plan had been made before him going to Russia, then how can he call it a foreign policy,” he asked.

Bilawal said the PM could not issue a notification until he proves his majority. “Our effort will be to move towards free and fair elections and I believe that electoral reforms should be our priority and not any victimisation, let’s see whether the united opposition agrees,” he said.