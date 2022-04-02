Islamabad : The investiture ceremony of newly elected College Management Committee (CMC) of Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) Margala, F-7/4 held, in the Mass Communication auditorium of the college says a press release.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of the Principal, Professor Sualeha Jabeen.

The ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by ‘Naat’. The importance of CMC, in the promotion and improvement of standard of education as well as in being a liaison between parents and teachers, was highlighted. After a briefing of CMC’s history, the newly elected members of CMC were introduced. They were as follows:

Professor Sualeha Jabeen (chairperson), Samina Tirmazi (president), Sarah Kazmi (general secretary), Ghulam Noorani (finance secretary), Nayab Rizwan (executive member, parent), Zareef Khan (executive member, parent), Muneeba Babar (executive member, faculty) and Somia Khattak (executive member, faculty),

The members were then called onto the stage to take the oath for their respective positions. The principal, Professor Sualeha Jabeen, addressed the elected members, emphasising the importance of CMC for the benefit of all stake-holders. The ceremony concluded with the national anthem.