Imran has lost moral authority to rule, says JI leader

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said that Imran Khan had lost the moral authority to sit in the office of prime minister anymore. He said the PTI government was a guest for a few more hours and appealed to the ideological workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to support Jamaat-i-Islami in the second phase of local government elections to be held today (Thursday). Mushtaq Ahmad Khan expressed these views while speaking at a news conference at Ahyaul Uloom Balambat.

The JI leader said those sincere workers of PTI, who had voted PTI into power to break status quo and bring a real change in the country, should support JI in areas where the second phase of the local government elections were scheduled for Thursday.

He alleged that PTI had utilized government resources and machinery for its political aims which was a pre poll rigging but despite that the government will suffer defeat in the second phase of local bodies elections.

Mushtaq demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to initiate legal action against the prime minister and other public office holders who violated the election rules in the second phase of LB polls and ensure free, fair and transparent elections by providing a level- playing field to all candidates.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan demanded the district administration to ensure fair play by its impartiality otherwise he warned that JI had issued directives to its workers to forcefully stop violation of election rules. He claimed that the JI would sweep the elections in Malakand and Hazara divisions.