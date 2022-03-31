Emotion-steeped rhymes

‘Sada-e-Dil’ is a poetry collection written by Baji Hayya. She uses poetry as a tool for healing. Through this creative process, she connects with her soul, ensuring that her past depression does not dominate her life in the present. Her poetry depicts her journey to well-being from a place of deep sadness.

Hers is a collection of emotion-steeped poetry. The book has the imprints of the poet’s own soul and mind. Reading through the pages is as though you are seeing her fingerprints or soul prints everywhere. She indelibly leaves her mark on the reader, as if transferring her pain from her body into ours in such a way that leaves you in a solely empathetic state.

The poet brings your past pain up to the surface to join her own in an intertwining effect. You do not come away depressed after reading her work but recharged, with the realisation that you are not on your own, but that your pain is shared and universal.

The poetry lovers almost see themselves listening to her poetry like the lyrics of a song, accompanied by a piano or a blues band. A lot of Baji Hayya’s poetry reads like music, and you sense her in the words; you see her talking and moving with them. Her poetry also instills in the reader a wake-up call, as if she is saying, ‘Hear me sing’ and she sings.

Baji Hayya shows the depths of her being in her magnificent poems. There is talk of both depression and love. It ends with poems of a more general style that narrate an interpretation of society.

Throughout the pages, she has very clearly expressed what depression means. In a few lines, the emotion and the internal struggle to overcome obstacles is visible, in situations where every effort counts.

However, it also shows us that not all is lost because right after sadness, we come to very pure love poems. Realism and emotion are maintained at all times, even as Baji Hayya with her final notes reaffirms her honesty.

‘Sada-e-Dil’ makes me go through many emotions and memories because the poet’s experiences encompass situations that mark one’s life on a very intimate level, with honesty without restrictions. I felt the longing to want something better, to want to find a solution to problems. I remembered what it is to fight with oneself in times of adversity.

At the same time, there are also happy moments, because life is a set of emotions. With this poetry collection, it is easy to remember experiences, like what it is to be in love. The words are clear and direct at the same time; you know not only what the poet wants to talk about, but also why. In this case, the poet’s heart is an open book.