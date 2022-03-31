IIU, Ugandan varsity agree on collaboration

Islamabad : The International Islamic University (IIU) and Islamic University in Uganda have agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in the fields of research, community benefit, exchange of knowledge, scholarships, training and arrangement of conferences by inking a memorandum of understanding.

The MoU was signed here on the new campus of the university by Rector IIU Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and Rector IUIU Prof. Dr. Ismail Simbwa Gyagenda. The ceremony was also joined by Prof. Dr. N.B. Jumani, Vice President Administration and Finance, Vice President Research and Enterprise Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed and representative from Comstech Haris.

As per the MoU, both the universities have agreed for the joint venture of mutual interests, training programs and exchange of experiences. It was also agreed that collaboration and exchange of research materials related to joint academic and research projects will be initiated through a well-devised road-map.

Both the counterparts agreed to initiate joint ventures for promotion of education. They also agreed that steps for holding conferences, seminars, lectures and workshops in the fields of mutual interest will be taken as soon as possible.

On the occasion, the IIUI Rector apprised of the university’s vision, its academic activities and details of the faculties.

He said the IIU is keen to be relevant to the needs of society and service of humanity through knowledge and education is its top priority. The Rector Islamic University in Uganda hailed that IIU is managing a huge separate campus for more than 15 thousand students.

He also appreciated that a large number of faculties and departments have been providing quality education to the national and foreign students. He called upon Muslim youth to follow the pathway defined by Islam and advised them to remain dedicated towards dissemination of peace and promotion of knowledge.

The IUIU rector also visited the Centre for Advanced Electronics & Photovoltaic Engineering (CAEPE) at IIU and appreciated the facilities being managed by the researchers and experts.