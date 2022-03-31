IHRA continues inspections of healthcare establishments

Islamabad: The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) inspection teams in continuation of their activities carried out inspections of 36 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during the past two weeks.
According to IHRA, Akbar Medical Centre was sealed due to different malpractices like issuance of fake reports, breaking the IHRA seal without de-seal order from the authority, and operating the laboratory during the sealing period.
IHRA suspended the services of Khyber Medical Centre, Khyber Dental Clinic, and Anwar Capital Hospital over different non-compliances like poor hygienic conditions and keeping expired reagents.
Similarly, 15 healthcare establishments were served notices for minor non-compliances and instructed to comply with the directions given by the inspections team.
‘Sada-e-Dil’ is a poetry collection written by Baji Hayya. She uses poetry as a tool for healing. Through this...
Islamabad : PEC Innovation/ Entrepreneurship Committee visited SMEDA to explore mutual areas of interest and...
Islamabad : The International Islamic University and Islamic University in Uganda have agreed to boost bilateral...
Islamabad : ‘Satrang Gallery’ is marking its 10-year anniversary with a show titled, ‘A Decade,’ celebrating...
Islamabad : Metropolitan International United College hosted job fair to bring together students, alumni and...
Islamabad Microsoft and the Higher Education Commission jointly organized the Virtual Imagine Cup 2022 closing...
Comments