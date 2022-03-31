Plots and plans

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his ‘Amr Bil Maroof’ gathering at the Parade Ground in Islamabad, waved a letter before the crowd and claimed it was a threat he had received from ‘foreign powers’. He alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched by these powers to topple his government.

If what he claims is true, why does the prime minister not approach state agencies to investigate this threat? Have all the security institutions failed to monitor and intercept external interference? It seems that the PTI is trying to trick people.

Noor Baloch

Karachi