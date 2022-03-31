Pollution pacts

Pollution in Pakistan puts the lives and health of a large number of people at great risk. For instance, plastic, which can take centuries to decompose, is made of toxic material that may cause cancer, making it harmful for the environment and people. Moreover, the country has also seen a significant increase in air and water pollution, which is making it difficult for people to even breathe clean air and drink clean water.

The government and people must cooperate with each other to counter the impact of this menace and ensure that we minimise our carbon footprint. The government should ban all toxins that may harm people or the flora and fauna of the country. It should also create awareness in people regarding the disastrous consequences of polluting their environment.

Masroor Atta

Karachi