Pollution pacts

Pollution in Pakistan puts the lives and health of a large number of people at great risk. For instance, plastic, which can take centuries to decompose, is made of toxic material that may cause cancer, making it harmful for the environment and people. Moreover, the country has also seen a significant increase in air and water pollution, which is making it difficult for people to even breathe clean air and drink clean water.
The government and people must cooperate with each other to counter the impact of this menace and ensure that we minimise our carbon footprint. The government should ban all toxins that may harm people or the flora and fauna of the country. It should also create awareness in people regarding the disastrous consequences of polluting their environment.
Masroor Atta
Karachi
Pakistan’s political leaders use eloquent discourse to manipulate citizens into abandonment of and blindness to...
Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his ‘Amr Bil Maroof’ gathering at the Parade Ground in Islamabad, waved a letter...
This refers to the article, ‘The circus goes on’ by Humayun Gauhar . The dilemma of our country is that whoever is...
The Muslim world has been encountering many challenges since the 9/11 attacks. Many Muslim-majority countries are...
The gas crisis in Hub has intensified. Several areas in the city are experiencing loadshedding of up to 20 hours. When...
While Pakistan’s population of Sikhs is small, the country holds great importance to Sikhs from around the world as...
Comments