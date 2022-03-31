 
Thursday March 31, 2022
National

Al-Khidmat Foundation

By Bureau report
March 31, 2022

PESHAWAR: In order to support the people of war-ravaged Afghanistan, the Al-Khidmat Foundation under its Ramazan package, handed over 16 more trucks laden with relief goods and food items to the Afghan authorities at the Torkham border on Wednesday. The relief items would be distributed among the affected and needy families in Afghanistan.

