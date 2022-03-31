Early elections only solution to crisis, says Baloch

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) naib ameer Liaqat Baloch has said early elections is the only solution to political crisis.

The Jamaat-e-Islami leader alleged that the government adopted an emotional response and vindictive political style against opponents, the matter was reached beyond Prime Minister's resignation.

After Imran Khan surrendered in the Punjab provice in submissive manner, now his resignation will create great difficulties for his future politics, Liaqat Baloch

said while addressing a meeting of the party office-bearers here on Wednesday.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said the opposition parties were already fighting to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, but now his sudden surrender has pushed his allied parties and party members to join opposition alliance.