Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz. -Online/File

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition has tasked Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz with contacting Members of the Punjab Assembly following recent political developments on Tuesday.

The opposition held a meeting to discuss the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the changing political situation in the country and decided to redesigned its strategy at the federal and Punjab level.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, BNP-Mengal Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and other leaders attended the meeting at the residence of Shehbaz Sharif.



Sources said the meeting tasked Hamza with speeding up contacts with Punjab MPAs, Tareen and Aleem Khan groups as well as a disgruntled group of PTI MPAs.

The meeting expressed satisfaction that the opposition had a clear majority to send Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.