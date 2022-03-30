ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has "strictly" directed PTI's members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to either abstain from voting or not attend the session when the no-confidence motion against him is on the agenda.

In a letter to the PTI MNAs, the prime minister, who is the party's chairman, said: "All the members of the [PTI] in the National Assembly shall abstain from voting/not attend the meeting of the National Assembly on the date when the said resolution is set out on the agenda."

PM Imran Khan told the MNAs that no PTI member should attend or make themselves available on the time and day of the voting on the resolution of no-confidence.

The prime minister said that all members are "required to adhere to his directions in true letter and spirit" and should keep in mind the "intention behind the provision of Article 63(A) of the Constitution of Pakistan."

PM Imran Khan warned the party lawmakers that "every or any" violation of the directions would be treated as an "express defection" in terms of Article 63(A). The letter also mentioned that designated PTI members would speak during the debate on the no-confidence motion.



Our correspondent adds: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said when intentions of rulers are clear, no matter how big the internal or external conspiracy is, it fails. He expressed gratitude to the opposition "whose conspiracies created a new wave of popularity and enthusiasm for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf not only in the party but also among the people."

He was speaking to MNAs, MPAs from Sindh and party officials here on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by federal ministers Ali Zaidi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail. “The recent largest public gathering in the history of the country is a testament to the public confidence in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The PTI is the only grassroot party of the country at the national level,” he maintained. Public gatherings, he emphasized, are not filled by using money. The prime minister directed elected representatives and party officials to strengthen the party organization in Sindh, especially at the district level.

The participants in the meeting congratulated the prime minister on the historic success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Sindh Rights March and ‘Amr bil Maroof’ public gathering in Islamabad. They also expressed full confidence in the prime minister's leadership and paid tributes to his development plans, successful foreign policy and global efforts for the honor of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Islamophobia and the adoption of the resolution at the United Nations against it.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said he was proud of his team and shared remarks from the United Nations Environment Program, which commended Pakistan's efforts for ecosystem restoration. In a statement, UNEP's Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Dechen Tsering said large scale restoration initiatives such as the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project are central to Pakistan’s efforts to support the UN Decade and to increase the ecosystem restoration. “We are at a point in history where we need to act, and Pakistan is leading on this important effort,” the UNEP said.