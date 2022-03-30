PN ready to safeguard maritime interest: Naval chief

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy stands fully prepared to ensure seaward defence and safeguard national maritime interest at all costs. It was reiterated by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at the closing session of Pakistan Navy’s Major Maritime Exercise SEASPARK-2022.

The exercise was conducted in the North Arabian Sea to validate operational plans designed under realities of ever-evolving geo-strategic environment, said the news release.

Chief of the Naval Staff in his concluding remarks highlighted the regional environment, which is full of massive competition of interest, political instabilities and simmering conflict. The naval chief stressed the evolving character of war under the Grey Hybrid scenarios that possess complexity in understanding enemy’s behavior and determining response possibilities.

The admiral also underscored the Hindutva-driven ideologies promoted by Pakistan’s arch-rival that continued to impinge upon strategic stability in the region.

Chief of the Naval Staff asserted the Pakistan Navy is vigilant to offset enemy’s quantitative leverages through superior professionalism, innovative tactics, perseverance and above all faith in Allah SWT.

The Exercise SEASPARK-22 was aimed to assess the combat readiness and operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy and validate war plans duly aligned with national security policy and military strategies while synergizing naval operations with land and air operations in conflict situations. The exercise also afforded valuable opportunity to corroborate various operational concepts and re-align conceptual thought process in sync with operations as well as strategic imperatives.