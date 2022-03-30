 
Wednesday March 30, 2022
Peshawar

Students awarded scholarships

By Bureau report
March 30, 2022

PESHAWAR: IMSciences has awarded 39 scholarships worth Rs 36.74 million to students under four different need-based merit scholarship programmes.

The scholarships are HEC, Chief Minister’s Education Endowment Fund- KP Govt and IMSciences merged districts need-based merit scholarship Programmes in undergraduate and MS Level Programmes- Session 2021-25.

The scholarships were distributed to the most financially needy but talented students of IMSciences Peshawar who hail from remote and underdeveloped areas of KP, including newly merged districts (formerly called FATA).

IMSciences Director Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan (chaired the Institutional Scholarship Award Committee meeting.

The committee members included Dr Iftikhar Ul Amin (IMSciences Deputy, Director), Hidayat Ullah (Director, Project Management Unit - HED KP), Muhammad Javed (Deputy Director M & E - Merged Districts Secretariat), Sadia Khan (Associate Professor - Govt Degree College Chagarmati), Tajalla Mahmood (Assistant Director of NADRA & Scholarship.

