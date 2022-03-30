 
close
Wednesday March 30, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

‘Partygate’ fines

By AFP
March 30, 2022

London: British police announced on Tuesday they would be issuing 20 initial fines, after probing suspected breaches of Covid-19 lockdown laws by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff in Downing Street.

London’s Metropolitan Police said it would not be disclosing the number or identities of those being fined, but Johnson’s spokesman confirmed that the UK leader was not among those hit in the first wave of sanctions.

Comments