Trains operation delays

LAHORE:Operation of passengers’ trains was delayed for many hours on Tuesday. Awam Express from Karachi to Lahore was late for 4 hours and 40 minutes, Karachi Express from Karachi to Lahore for 2 hours and 30 minutes, Allama Iqbal Express from Karachi to Lahore for 2 hours and 20 minutes. Shah Hussain Express from Karachi to Lahore was late for 2 hours, Business Express from Karachi to Lahore for 2 hours, Tezgam Express from Karachi to Lahore for 1 hour and 40 minutes, Karakoram Express from Karachi to Lahore 1 hour, Jaffer Express from Karachi to Lahore for 1 hour, Green Line Express from Karachi to Lahore for 1 hour, Khyber Mail Express from Karachi to Lahore for one hour, Rehman Baba Express between Faisalabad and Peshawar for 4 hours and 20 minutes, Pakistan Express between Faisalabad and Rawalpindi for 2 hours, Millat Express between Faisalabad and Malikwal for 1 hour and 20 minutes.