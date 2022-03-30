Trains operation delays

LAHORE:Operation of passengers’ trains was delayed for many hours on Tuesday. Awam Express from Karachi to Lahore was late for 4 hours and 40 minutes, Karachi Express from Karachi to Lahore for 2 hours and 30 minutes, Allama Iqbal Express from Karachi to Lahore for 2 hours and 20 minutes. Shah Hussain Express from Karachi to Lahore was late for 2 hours, Business Express from Karachi to Lahore for 2 hours, Tezgam Express from Karachi to Lahore for 1 hour and 40 minutes, Karakoram Express from Karachi to Lahore 1 hour, Jaffer Express from Karachi to Lahore for 1 hour, Green Line Express from Karachi to Lahore for 1 hour, Khyber Mail Express from Karachi to Lahore for one hour, Rehman Baba Express between Faisalabad and Peshawar for 4 hours and 20 minutes, Pakistan Express between Faisalabad and Rawalpindi for 2 hours, Millat Express between Faisalabad and Malikwal for 1 hour and 20 minutes.
LAHORE:A two-day International Film Festival 2022 started under the auspices of Youth Affairs and Punjab Sports...
LAHORE:A delegation of British High Commission Islamabad called on DIG Operations Lahore at his office on Tuesday. The...
LAHORE:Punjab National Movement and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan organised a protest at Faisal Chowk here...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company has started washing process in all Ramazan Bazaars established by the district...
LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday cross-examined statements of four private witnesses in lynching case of a...
LAHORE:Punjab University and People’s Friendship University Moscow, one of Russia's leading and the largest...
Comments