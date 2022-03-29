In a blow to govt, four BAP MNAs join opposition

ISLAMABAD: In another major blow to Imran Khan’s government on Monday, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), an ally party of the PTI government, announced quitting the ruling alliance in the federal government, and joining the opposition in the no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

Parliamentary leader of BAP in the National Assembly Khalid Magsi's announcement came during a joint press conference along with Opposition leader in the National Assembly and President PMLN Shehbaz Sharif, former President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President PDM and Chief of JUIF Maulana Fazlur Rehman and President BNP-Mengal Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

Out of five, four legislators of BAP, including Khalid Magsi, Israr Tareen, Ehsanullah Reki and Rubina Irfan – announced joining the opposition ranks, while Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal, who also belongs to BAP, did not accompany them, showing that she will support the PTI government.

Addressing a press conference to announce quitting the ruling alliance, BAP Parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Khalid Magsi said “we would support the opposition in the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We want the country to be handled in a new way; issues should be resolved, not delayed,” he said. Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said the government formed after the success of the no-confidence motion would work for solving the Balochistan problems. “We will fully cooperate with BAP for solving problems in Balochistan. We will work sincerely for the people of Balochistan,” he said adding that we thank the four MNAs for their support and value the BAP's decision. Asif Zardari expressed his gratitude towards Khalid Magsi and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on the eve of the latter joining the opposition.