JI chief asks PM to step down with dignity

MINGORA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq on Monday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down in the larger interest of the country as the government had failed on all fronts.

Addressing a rally at Nishat Chowk in Mingora, he said Imran Khan cried for hours at a public meeting in the federal capital on Sunday in a bid to save his government but said the nation would appreciate Imran Khan if he stepped down with dignity.

“The government has lost its credibility. The incompetent rulers handed over Kashmir to India and surrendered the State Bank of Pakistan to the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he said.

Criticizing the economic policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, Sirajul Haq maintained that the country was facing rising inflation and unemployment. He deplored that Imran Khan introduced indecency in politics and roped in turncoats to save his government.

The JI leader said that parliamentarians were being ‘sold’ and loyalties being bought, which would ultimately damage democratic norms and traditions. He said that the prime minister violated the code of conduct for the elections with impunity.

Sirajul Haq said the country stood isolated due to failed policies. He added that even friends like Saudi Arabia and China had lost trust in the incumbent government. “The go-slow policy with regard to work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project has bedevilled relations between Pakistan and China,” he maintained. Urging the people to support the candidates of JI in the second phase of the local government elections, he said his party believed in serving the have-nots.