Egypt police abusing Sudanese refugees: HRW

Beirut: Egyptian police have arbitrarily detained at least 30 Sudanese refugees and asylum seekers, subjecting some to abuse and "forced physical labour", Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Sunday.
According to three Sudanese refugees and a Cairo-based civil society group interviewed by HRW, police carried out raids on December 27 and January 5, in nearly identical circumstances. Plainclothes police arbitrarily arrested some two dozen refugees and asylum seekers from their homes, coffeeshops, on the street and at community centres. They were taken to a security facility and forced to "unload boxes from large trucks into warehouses" by police, who hurled racist insults and "used batons to beat those who they claimed were not working hard enough".
Muscat: At least six workers were killed and others missing after rockslides engulfed a quarry in northern Oman on...
Naypyidaw, Myanmar: Myanmar’s junta will "annihilate" coup opponents, army chief Min Aung Hlaing said Sunday as the...
Moscow: Russia said Sunday that Azerbaijan had pulled back troops from a Karabakh village following talks after Moscow...
Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: Independent candidates dominated the Palestinian local elections, winning 64...
Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom: In his ceramics workshop, Simon Willis proudly displays the crockery set he has...
London: Prince William ended a turbulent tour of the Caribbean by starkly admitting this weekend that the region’s...
Comments