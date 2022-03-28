 
Monday March 28, 2022
Festival for literature

March 28, 2022

The annual Lahore Literary Festival was a treat to attend. Crowds of people attended the event, proving that love for knowledge and learning is not dead yet. A number of different sessions were arranged in which scholars, writers, journalists, and poets – from Pakistan and abroad – held discussions.

The government should encourage such programmes and festivals in all parts of Pakistan for a true revival of education and literature.

Zulfiqar Ahmad

Shaheed Sikandarabad

