JUP seminar demands Islamic system in country

LAHORE : Speakers at a Nizam-e-Mustafa (PBUH) convention have stressed that the country’s destiny depends on enforcing Nizam-e-Mustafa, which could guarantee prosperity, economic progress and relief for the masses.

Once Islamic system is enforced, no feudal lord, Wadera and capitalists could be able to plunder public wealth, they said while addressing the convention held to mark the 73rd foundation day of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (JUP-Noorani) at Aiwan-e-Iqbal here on Saturday.

The convention was presided over by JUP president Dr Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair, while other noted speakers included former minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi, Allama Abdul Sattar Saeedi, Pir Abdul Khaliq Bharchondi Sharif, Sunni Tehrik president Sarwat Ejaz Qadri, Pir Khalid Sultan Qadri, Mian Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri, Mufti Naeem Javed Noori, Prof Javed Awan, Hafiz Naseer Ahmad Noorani, Pir Nizamuddin Golra Sharif, Amanat Ali Zeb, Rameez Raja, Sahibzada Rezaul Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad Ali, Hafiz Hamid Raza Sialkoti, Mian Khalid Habib Elahi Advocate, Mufti Tassaduq Hussain and Shadab Raza.