Call to devote energies for country’s prosperity

LAHORE : The new generation should be fully aware of the importance of Pakistan Day as strength and prosperity of Pakistan should be the goal of all of us, for which we must devote all our energies.

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar expressed these views while addressing the students at a prestigious function held at Ameer Uddin Medical College (PGMI) on Wednesday. Prof Al-Freed said that March 23 is a reminder to give true meaning to the dreams of Quaid and Iqbal and we have to reaffirm our commitment in this regard.

Prof. Al-freed Zafar maintained that this day is for renewal of our determination and today we have to create a spirit for unity, safety, prosperity and development of our beloved homeland. It is to pledge that we will not spare any sacrifice for this purpose, he said, adding that Pakistan was achieved through millions of sacrifices where 220 million people are living freely and they have complete freedom according to their religion.

PSCA: In view of Pakistan Day, a ceremony was organised at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Head Office here on Wednesday.

PSCA celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal and enthusiasm. The national flag was hoisted by Operation Commander PPIC3. Police communication officers and other staff members participated in the ceremony and recited the national anthem. While addressing to participants Operations commander said that today we remember with gratitude & celebrate all those who made Pakistan possible. On this occasion, COO PSCA also spoke.

Iqbal’s portrait: Competition for making portrait of Pakistan's thinker Dr Allama Iqbal was held at Alhamra Arts Council here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, young artists portrayed Allama Iqbal in their own style. The portrait competition was jointly organised by Al-Hamra and Voice of Punjab. The aim of the competition was to make the youth aware of the struggle of the leaders for independence, said, Al-Hamra Executive Director. Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that freedom of air is due to the greatness of the founders of Pakistan. At the end, the prizes were given to the youth who achieved prominent positions in the competition

Wrestling trials: The trials of Talent Hunt Wrestling League Lahore Region will be conducted in the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Sports Complex in collaboration with HEC under PM Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive on March 24 (today).

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad will be the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony of Wrestling Talent Hunt trials. The players of 15 to 25 years of age limit from Lahore region including Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Okara will participate in the trials.

OPC: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice-Chairperson Dr Shahid Mehmood on Wednesday congratulated the nation on Pakistan Day and paid homage to all political leaders who had played their role in the struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent.

In a press statement issued here, he said that Pakistan Day reminds us of the struggle of our elders for the movement and establishment of Pakistan and the sacrifices they made for it.

OPC Vice-Chairman mentioned that on the same day in 1940, a resolution was passed to achieve Pakistan under Two-Nation Theory which formed the basis of our great homeland and now we are breathing in a free country.

He said, "On this day, we have to renew our commitment to utilise all our energies for the achievement of the goals for which this country has been achieved."