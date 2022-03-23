Shaukat Khanum launches Zakat collection drive

LAHORE: Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centres (SKMCH&RC) have launched their Zakat campaign for 2022.
On this occasion, acting CEO Dr M Aasim Yusuf said, “We treat Zakat as a sacred trust, and have always taken all possible steps to ensure that the utilisation of Zakat complies with Islamic injunctions regarding utilisation for Zakat-eligible patients. Zakat funds are used for the medical treatment of deserving patients, and not for other expenses such as construction. SKMCH&RC has independent certification confirming that its Zakat processes are Shariah-compliant.” Dr Aasim Yusuf also gave an overview of the impact of charity over the last year, highlighting, “In 2021, we treated approximately 40,000 patients at our facilities and the generous support of our donors enabled us to provide financially supported treatment worth Rs9.7 billion to over 75 percent of our cancer patients. The proportion of Zakat collections in this was approximately Rs5.1 billion, which reaffirms that Zakat funds are completely exhausted on providing direct patient care within the same year they are collected.”
