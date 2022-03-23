White-ball players enter bio secure bubble

LAHORE: Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, and Mohammad Haris entered the team’s bio-secure bubble on Tuesday for the ODIs and T20Is against Australia.

The players underwent on-arrival COVID-19 testing, followed by a mandatory three-day isolation period. The green shirts’ white-ball players will then start training on March 25.