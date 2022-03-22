PM Imran Khan stresses transit trade pact with Tajikistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed the importance of a transit trade agreement with Tajikistan to enhance mutual trade and economic linkages.

He reiterated his desire to comprehensively upgrade bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, energy, connectivity and investment. He held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin here on the sidelines of the 48th Session of the OIC-CFM. He expressed satisfaction on the growing bilateral cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest.

The prime minister felicitated the foreign minister on the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan. He also elaborated Pakistan’s enhanced engagement with Central Asia under the “Vision Central Asia” policy and reiterated commitment for timely completion of the CASA-1000 power project.

The prime minister underscored Pakistan’s consistent support for the efforts for sustainable peace and provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. Emphasizing the importance of lasting peace and stability in the country for regional prosperity, he underscored the key role of the neighbouring countries in this respect. He said a peaceful, stable, prosperous and connected Afghanistan is in everyone’s interest.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan met Dr Muhammad Sulaiman Al-Jasser, chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group.